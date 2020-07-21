1-137th AHB

U.S. Soldiers with the 1-137th Attack Helicopter Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade perform preventative maintenance on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at their mobilization station. The 28th ECAB will soon deploy to the Middle East where they will assist U.S. Central Command with increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Faby DeJesus)
