    1-137th AHB [Image 1 of 6]

    1-137th AHB

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 1-137th Attack Helicopter Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade perform preventative maintenance on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at their mobilization station. The 28th ECAB will soon deploy to the Middle East where they will assist U.S. Central Command with increasing regional security and stability in support of U.S. interests. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Faby DeJesus)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-137th AHB [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

