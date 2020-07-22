The sun rises behind a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-137th Attack Helicopter Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Warrant Officer Anthony Gibbs)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 12:33
|Photo ID:
|6282165
|VIRIN:
|200722-Z-IK914-105
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|242.87 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-137th AHB [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
