    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20 [Image 8 of 11]

    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Adam Parent 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Eshaun Simmons, front, a Shower and Laundry Specialist, and Sgt. Philip Monroe, a Shower and Laundry Noncommissioned Officer, both with the 464th Quartermaster Company, Michigan Army National Guard, program the settings on a Laundry Advanced System to clean and dry the clothing of fellow Soldiers during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 21, 2020. Northern Strike builds overall readiness by strategically including enablers such as logistics units in the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 10:38
    Photo ID: 6282050
    VIRIN: 200721-A-XL723-493
    Resolution: 5352x3011
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Adam Parent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Camp Grayling
    Joint Fires
    Michigan National Guard
    Alpena CRTC
    Northern Strike 20
    All-Domain
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    NS 20
    NorthernStrike20

