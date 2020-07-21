464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20

U.S. Army Pfc. Torriana Anthony, a Shower and Laundry Specialist with the 464th Quartermaster Company, Michigan Army National Guard, corrects faults in shower equipment during a training scenario at Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 21, 2020. Northern Strike builds overall readiness by strategically including enablers such as logistics units in the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)

