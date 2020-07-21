Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20 [Image 7 of 11]

    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Adam Parent 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Oettia Morgan, left, a Shower and Laundry Noncommissioned Officer, and Spc. Shyla Lyles, a Shower and Laundry Specialist, both with the 464th Quartermaster Company, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct an inventory at the laundry dropoff point being operated by the 464th QC during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 21, 2020. The 464th QM has implemented multiple new procedures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 for personnel participating in the exercise, such as sanitizing equipment between uses and tracking which Soldiers utilize their facilities to assist with potential contact tracing. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 10:38
    Photo ID: 6282049
    VIRIN: 200721-A-XL723-435
    Resolution: 5179x2913
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Adam Parent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Fires Training at Northern Strike 20
    Joint Fires Training at Northern Strike 20
    Joint Fires Training at Northern Strike 20
    Joint Fires Training at Northern Strike 20
    Joint Fires Training at Northern Strike 20
    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20
    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20
    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20
    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20
    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20
    464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Camp Grayling
    Joint Fires
    Michigan National Guard
    Alpena CRTC
    Northern Strike 20
    All-Domain
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    NS 20
    NorthernStrike20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT