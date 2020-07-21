464th Quartermaster Company Helps Soldiers Stay Clean at Northern Strike 20

U.S. Army Sgt. Oettia Morgan, left, a Shower and Laundry Noncommissioned Officer, and Spc. Shyla Lyles, a Shower and Laundry Specialist, both with the 464th Quartermaster Company, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct an inventory at the laundry dropoff point being operated by the 464th QC during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 21, 2020. The 464th QM has implemented multiple new procedures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 for personnel participating in the exercise, such as sanitizing equipment between uses and tracking which Soldiers utilize their facilities to assist with potential contact tracing. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Adam Parent)

