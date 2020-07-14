Prepared for the worst; Ramstein medics conduct NPC training

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Williams, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron clinical nurse specialist, dons an emergency passenger oxygen system during a training scenario at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2020. Ramstein medics went through roughly 15 training scenarios that could happen in a Negatively Pressured Conex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

