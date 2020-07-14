Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepared for the worst; Ramstein medics conduct NPC training [Image 4 of 5]

    Prepared for the worst; Ramstein medics conduct NPC training

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Medics from the Kaiserslautern Military Community and medical instructors from Air Mobility Command participate in training scenarios inside a Negatively Pressured Conex at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2020. NPC instructors from AMC trained medics from the Kaiserslautern Military community to ensure they’re capable to support European and African Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 05:10
    Photo ID: 6281838
    VIRIN: 200714-F-IO516-0115
    Resolution: 4644x3317
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Prepared for the worst; Ramstein medics conduct NPC training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Air Mobility Command
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Air Power
    86th Medical Group
    86 AW
    RAB
    86th AES
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    86th MDG
    World’s Best Wing
    COVID-19
    COVID19EUCOM
    coronavirus disease 2019

