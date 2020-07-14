Medics from the Kaiserslautern Military Community and medical instructors from Air Mobility Command participate in training scenarios inside a Negatively Pressured Conex at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2020. NPC instructors from AMC trained medics from the Kaiserslautern Military community to ensure they’re capable to support European and African Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 05:10 Photo ID: 6281838 VIRIN: 200714-F-IO516-0115 Resolution: 4644x3317 Size: 8.75 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prepared for the worst; Ramstein medics conduct NPC training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.