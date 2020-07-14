Medics from the Kaiserslautern Military Community talk to one another before starting a series of training scenarios at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2020. The teams were training with a Negatively Pressured Conex which are containment units designed allow in-flight medical care for patients with diseases like COVID-19 while minimizing the possible spread of infectious diseases to medical personnel and aircrew on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 05:10
|Photo ID:
|6281836
|VIRIN:
|200714-F-IO516-0012
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.43 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Prepared for the worst; Ramstein medics conduct NPC training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Prepared for the worst; Ramstein medics conduct NPC training
