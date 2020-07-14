Prepared for the worst; Ramstein medics conduct NPC training

Medics from the Kaiserslautern Military Community talk to one another before starting a series of training scenarios at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2020. The teams were training with a Negatively Pressured Conex which are containment units designed allow in-flight medical care for patients with diseases like COVID-19 while minimizing the possible spread of infectious diseases to medical personnel and aircrew on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

