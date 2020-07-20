Rafael Peralta Sailor Prepares Steak

EAST CHINA SEA (July 20, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Courtney Kelly, from Chicago, slices steak aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 Photo ID: 6281637 Location: EAST CHINA SEA by PO2 Jason Isaacs