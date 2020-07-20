Rafael Peralta Sailors Hold Damage Control Training

EAST CHINA SEA (July 20, 2020) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Cody Caswell, from Cleveland, gives damage control training to the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
