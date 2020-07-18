U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, open the nose of a C-5M Super Galaxy to off-load cargo July 18, 2020, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The C-5M Super Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory. Its primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6281572
|VIRIN:
|200718-F-NP696-2146
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis delivers aid to Honduras [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis delivers aid to Honduras
LEAVE A COMMENT