Travis delivers aid to Honduras

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, open the nose of a C-5M Super Galaxy to off-load cargo July 18, 2020, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The C-5M Super Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory. Its primary mission is to transport cargo and personnel for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN