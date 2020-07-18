U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron off-load cargo from a C-5M Super Galaxy onto a K-loader July 18, 2020, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The aircrew delivered 58,000 pounds of cargo to Honduras for humanitarian relief to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure and emergency services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 18:59 Photo ID: 6281571 VIRIN: 200718-F-NP696-2137 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.28 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis delivers aid to Honduras [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.