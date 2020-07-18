U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron off-load cargo from a C-5M Super Galaxy onto a K-loader July 18, 2020, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The aircrew delivered 58,000 pounds of cargo to Honduras for humanitarian relief to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure and emergency services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
Travis delivers aid to Honduras
