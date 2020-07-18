U.S. Airmen assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, off-load a T6 container July 18, 2020, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The T6 container held 17,000 pounds of COVID-19 medical supplies for Honduras communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 18:59
|Photo ID:
|6281573
|VIRIN:
|200718-F-NP696-2185
|Resolution:
|5142x3428
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis delivers aid to Honduras [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Travis delivers aid to Honduras
LEAVE A COMMENT