Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sea Breeze 2020 [Image 4 of 4]

    Sea Breeze 2020

    BLACK SEA

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200721-N-NO901-0002
    Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed
    Forces of Ukraine

    Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa graduated from the Sevastopol Naval Institute
    in 1997. His early naval tours included AAD Battery Commander onboard UKRS
    "SEVASTOPOL" (Krivak-class frigate) and different positions onboard
    Ukrainian warships, including position of Executive Officer of UKRS "LUTSK"
    (Grisha-class corvette) and Commanding Officer of UKRS "CHERKASY" (NATYA
    class minesweeper).

    From 2006 to 2007, he served as Deputy Southern Naval Base Commander, then
    as Chief of Staff, Surface Warships Brigade for two years before being
    promoted to Surface Warships Brigade Commander (2008 - 2012). From 2012 - 2015, he was the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy and Active
    Commandant of the Ukrainian Naval Academy, then Deputy Commander, Ukrainian
    Naval Forces, Head of N7 Department of the Ukrainian Naval Command from 2015 - 2019.

    In 2019, he became Deputy Commander of Ukrainian Naval Forces until his
    promotion in June 2020 to Commander of Ukrainian Naval Forces of the Armed
    Forces of Ukraine.

    In 2015 Rear Admiral Neizhpapa graduated from the Ukrainian National Defense
    University with a Master's Degree.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 07:36
    Photo ID: 6280963
    VIRIN: 200721-N-NO901-0002
    Resolution: 3487x4096
    Size: 764.42 KB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SEA BREEZE 2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    Sea Breeze 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #SeaBreeze2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT