Sea Breeze 2020

Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed
Forces of Ukraine
Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa graduated from the Sevastopol Naval Institute
in 1997. His early naval tours included AAD Battery Commander onboard UKRS
"SEVASTOPOL" (Krivak-class frigate) and different positions onboard
Ukrainian warships, including position of Executive Officer of UKRS "LUTSK"
(Grisha-class corvette) and Commanding Officer of UKRS "CHERKASY" (NATYA
class minesweeper).
From 2006 to 2007, he served as Deputy Southern Naval Base Commander, then
as Chief of Staff, Surface Warships Brigade for two years before being
promoted to Surface Warships Brigade Commander (2008 - 2012). From 2012 - 2015, he was the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy and Active
Commandant of the Ukrainian Naval Academy, then Deputy Commander, Ukrainian
Naval Forces, Head of N7 Department of the Ukrainian Naval Command from 2015 - 2019.
In 2019, he became Deputy Commander of Ukrainian Naval Forces until his
promotion in June 2020 to Commander of Ukrainian Naval Forces of the Armed
Forces of Ukraine.
In 2015 Rear Admiral Neizhpapa graduated from the Ukrainian National Defense
University with a Master's Degree.
