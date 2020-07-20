Sea Breeze 2020

200721-N-NO901-0002

Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed

Forces of Ukraine



Rear Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa graduated from the Sevastopol Naval Institute

in 1997. His early naval tours included AAD Battery Commander onboard UKRS

"SEVASTOPOL" (Krivak-class frigate) and different positions onboard

Ukrainian warships, including position of Executive Officer of UKRS "LUTSK"

(Grisha-class corvette) and Commanding Officer of UKRS "CHERKASY" (NATYA

class minesweeper).



From 2006 to 2007, he served as Deputy Southern Naval Base Commander, then

as Chief of Staff, Surface Warships Brigade for two years before being

promoted to Surface Warships Brigade Commander (2008 - 2012). From 2012 - 2015, he was the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy and Active

Commandant of the Ukrainian Naval Academy, then Deputy Commander, Ukrainian

Naval Forces, Head of N7 Department of the Ukrainian Naval Command from 2015 - 2019.



In 2019, he became Deputy Commander of Ukrainian Naval Forces until his

promotion in June 2020 to Commander of Ukrainian Naval Forces of the Armed

Forces of Ukraine.



In 2015 Rear Admiral Neizhpapa graduated from the Ukrainian National Defense

University with a Master's Degree.

