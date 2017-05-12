Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLACK SEA

    12.05.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200721-N-NO901-0001 BLACK SEA (July 21, 2020) Ukrainian navy ships participate in exercise Sea Breeze 2020 in the Black Sea. Sea Breeze, now in its 20th iteration, is an annual exercise held in the Black Sea co-hosted by Ukraine and the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ukrainian Navy/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

