200721-N-NO901-0001 BLACK SEA (July 21, 2020) Ukrainian navy ships participate in exercise Sea Breeze 2020 in the Black Sea. Sea Breeze, now in its 20th iteration, is an annual exercise held in the Black Sea co-hosted by Ukraine and the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ukrainian Navy/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2017 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 07:36 Photo ID: 6280962 VIRIN: 200721-N-NO901-0001 Resolution: 1500x999 Size: 587.35 KB Location: BLACK SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea Breeze 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.