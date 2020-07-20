200720-N-NO901-1005 BLACK SEA (July 20, 2020) – Sailors participate in tactical maneuvering exercises in support of exercise Sea Breeze 2020 onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), July 20, 2020. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its eighth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communication Electrician 2nd Class Jeffrey Abelon/Released)
This work, Sea Breeze 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
