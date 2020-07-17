Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Click-N-Ship Kiosks available on Ramstein and Kapaun [Image 3 of 3]

    Click-N-Ship Kiosks available on Ramstein and Kapaun

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rex Thompson, 786th Force Support Squadron postal operations section chief, and Staff Sgt. Jessica Whitehead, 786th FSS finance non-commissioned officer in charge, pose for a photo near one of the Click-N-Ship kiosks on Kapaun Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2020. Both Thompson and Whitehead will be available to help customers through the Click-N-Ship process at one of the kiosks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 04:50
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Click-N-Ship Kiosks available on Ramstein and Kapaun [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

