U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Whitehead, 786th Force Support Squadron Kapaun Post Office finance non-commissioned officer in charge, works at one of the two new Click-N-Ship kiosks on Kapaun Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2020. The United States Postal Service will no longer accept handwritten customs declaration forms starting Aug. 13; customers are encouraged to use the Click-N-Ship feature at home or at one of the kiosks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 04:50
|Photo ID:
|6280876
|VIRIN:
|200717-F-AG991-1003
|Resolution:
|2500x1669
|Size:
|400.94 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Click-N-Ship Kiosks available on Ramstein and Kapaun [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kristof Rixmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Click-N-Ship Kiosks available on Ramstein and Kapaun
LEAVE A COMMENT