U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patric Bushee, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, navigates to the United States Postal Service website on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 20, 2020. Two Click-N-Ship kiosks can be found at the Northside Post Office and are dedicated primarily to customers unfamiliar with the process or for those without printer access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)
|07.20.2020
|07.21.2020 04:50
|6280877
|200720-F-AG991-1017
|2500x1666
|419.28 KB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|0
|0
Click-N-Ship Kiosks available on Ramstein and Kapaun
