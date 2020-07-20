Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Click-N-Ship Kiosks available on Ramstein and Kapaun [Image 2 of 3]

    Click-N-Ship Kiosks available on Ramstein and Kapaun

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristof Rixmann 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patric Bushee, 786th Force Support Squadron military postal clerk, navigates to the United States Postal Service website on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 20, 2020. Two Click-N-Ship kiosks can be found at the Northside Post Office and are dedicated primarily to customers unfamiliar with the process or for those without printer access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 04:50
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
