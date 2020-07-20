USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Trilateral Exercise

200720-N-RF825-1309 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 20, 2020) From left, guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Teruzuki (DD 116), the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Australian Defense Force (ADF) HMAS Stuart (FFH 151) and guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Trilateral exercises between the JMSDF, ADF and U.S. Navy support shared goals of peace and stability while enhancing regional security and the right of all nations to trade, communicate and choose their destiny in a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

