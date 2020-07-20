Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Trilateral Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Trilateral Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200720-N-RF825-1343 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 20, 2020) From right, guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Teruzuki (DD 116), the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Australian Defense Force (ADF) HMAS Stuart (FFH 151) and guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Trilateral exercises between the JMSDF, ADF and U.S. Navy support shared goals of peace and stability while enhancing regional security and the right of all nations to trade, communicate and choose their destiny in a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 02:55
    Photo ID: 6280855
    VIRIN: 200720-N-RF825-1343
    Resolution: 5772x3852
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Trilateral Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

