USS Shiloh Damage Control Training Exercise

200710-N-JL568-1006 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 10, 2020) Damage Controlman Fireman Anthony Fabbo, from Boston, prepares to rescue a simulated casualty during a damage control training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

