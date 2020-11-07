200710-N-JL568-1002 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 10, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Nathan Warren, from Dover, Del., fights a simulated class bravo fire during a damage control training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2020 Date Posted: 07.20.2020 20:27 Photo ID: 6280694 VIRIN: 200710-N-JL568-1002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 659.92 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh Damage Control Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.