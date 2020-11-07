200710-N-JL568-1004 WATERS EAST OF JAPAN (July 10, 2020) Damage Controlman Fireman Anthony Fabbo, from Boston, rescues a simulated casualty during a damage control training exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
This work, USS Shiloh Damage Control Training Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
