    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion welcomes Oliveira as new commander [Image 2 of 3]

    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion welcomes Oliveira as new commander

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Michael Scheck 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Incoming Phoenix Recruiting Battalion commander Lt. Col. Brandon Oliveira (center), holds the battalion guidon, having assumed command from Lt. Col. Scott Morley (left), during a change of command ceremony, July 16, Glendale Public Library, Glendale, Ariz. Observing is Command Sgt. Maj. Hilda Garcia (right), command sergeant major, Phx. Rec. Bn., the senior noncommissioned officer for the battalion. (Photo by Mike Scheck, USAREC Public Affairs)

