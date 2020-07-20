Phoenix Recruiting Battalion welcomes Oliveira as new commander

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Phoenix Recruiting Battalion welcomed new commander Lt. Col. Brandon Oliveira, following a change of command ceremony at the Glendale Public Library, Glendale, Ariz., July 16.



Oliveira replaced outgoing commander Lt. Col. Scott Morley, who had led the battalion since July 2018. Oliveira’s most recent assignment was U.S. Special Operations representative to the U.S. Ambassador at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.



Morley will retire from the Army in the coming months, following 20 years of service, the majority of it spent in Special Forces.



Glendale Mayor Jerry Weirs, a long-time advocate of the Army’s recruiting efforts, served as master of ceremonies for the event held in the library’s auditorium, which was socially distanced due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.



Overseeing the ceremony virtually was Col. La’ Tonya Jordan, commander, 5th Recruiting Brigade, United States Recruiting Command, who praised Morley for his contributions to the battalion during his tenure in command.



“As the commander of the Phoenix battalion, he has been instrumental in achieving over 6500 regular Army and Army Reserve contracts,” Jordan said. “Through his ability to build a cohesive team, the battalion's community partnerships stand as one of the strongest networks in all of the Army's Recruiting Command.”





Jordan said the battalion is gaining a superb leader in Oliveira, who is ready to take the responsibility of leading the recruiting mission.





In his farewell speech, Morley thanked everyone who helped make his two years at the battalion successful and said the organization had made tremendous strides during his time as commander.



“To the men and women of Phoenix Battalion – those remarkably resilient Soldiers, Civilians and Families, you are what make this battalion great,” Morley said. “You are the ones beating the streets, the telephone lines and the social media space overcoming decades-old assumptions about the military and service in the U.S. Army, successfully getting young men and woman, and their families, to listen.”



“You are the ones converting that small 29% of America’s youth who qualify for military service into that even smaller 1% who take our oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Morley continued. “You are the ones who made that magic happen. Every number you hear today is a testament to a life that you have changed. Thank you for your support and motivation you brought to our mission each and every day.”



In his acceptance of command remarks, Oliveira said he was humbled by the opportunity to lead the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion.



“The privilege of command is not lost on me and I am truly grateful for the opportunity,” Oliveira said.



Oliveria stressed the importance of the local community as the key to the success in the battalion’s recruiting efforts.



“The mission of the Phoenix Battalion is a community effort,” Oliveira said. “I look forward to being a part of that team.”

