    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion welcomes Oliveira as new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Michael Scheck 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Outgoing Phoenix Recruiting Battalion commander Lt. Col. Scott Morley (left), and incoming commander, Lt. Col. Brandon Oliveira (right), salute during the playing of the national anthem, prior to a change of command ceremony, July 16, Glendale Public Library, Glendale, Ariz. (Photo by Mike Scheck, USAREC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 15:44
    Photo ID: 6280433
    VIRIN: 200716-O-EK137-268
    Resolution: 4337x2988
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: GLENDALE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion welcomes Oliveira as new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Scheck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAREC
    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

