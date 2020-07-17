U.S. Air Force Maj. Hans Winkler, center, 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) incoming commander, assumes command of the 423rd CES from Maj. Chin T. Hsu, right, 423rd CES outgoing commander, during the 423rd CES Change of Command ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, July 17, 2020. The change of command ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century representing the relinquishing of power from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

