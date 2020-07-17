U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Bromen, left, 423rd Air Base Group commander, and Maj. Chin T. Hsu, right, 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron outgoing commander, salute during the 423rd CES Change of Command ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, July 17, 2020. The change of command ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century representing the relinquishing of power from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

