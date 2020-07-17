Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    423rd CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 21]

    423rd CES Change of Command

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Bromen, 423rd Air Base Group commander, speaks during the 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron Change of Command ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, July 17, 2020. The change of command ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century representing the relinquishing of power from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.20.2020 10:12
    Photo ID: 6279987
    VIRIN: 200717-F-IM475-1065
    Resolution: 4756x3171
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 423rd CES Change of Command [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COC
    CES
    RAF
    U.S. Air Force
    Change of Command
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    RAF Alconbury
    Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501 CSW
    423rd Air Base Group
    501CSW
    Cambridgeshire
    423 CES
    423rd Civil Engineer Squadron
    RAFA
    423 ABS

