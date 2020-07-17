Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, attends U.S. Marines Evening Parade as the guest of honor at the Oldest Post in the Corps, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2020.(DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2020 18:04
|Photo ID:
|6279601
|VIRIN:
|200717-D-XI929-3020
|Resolution:
|7152x4768
|Size:
|23.54 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, attends U.S. Marine Evening Parade [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT