    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, attends U.S. Marine Evening Parade [Image 23 of 24]

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, attends U.S. Marine Evening Parade

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, attends U.S. Marines Evening Parade as the guest of honor at the Oldest Post in the Corps, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2020.(DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.19.2020 18:02
    Photo ID: 6279607
    VIRIN: 200717-D-XI929-3026
    Resolution: 7163x4775
    Size: 21.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, attends U.S. Marine Evening Parade [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, attends U.S. Marine Evening Parade
    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, attends U.S. Marines Evening Parade

