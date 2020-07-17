U.S. Marine perform drill at Marine Barracks 8th and I, in Washington, D.C., during the U.S. Marines Evening Parade July 17, 2020.(DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2020 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6279596
|VIRIN:
|200717-D-XI929-3015
|Resolution:
|7803x5202
|Size:
|32.93 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, attends U.S. Marine Evening Parade [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT