SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Royal Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, prepares to launch during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VFA-27 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2020 06:40
|Photo ID:
|6279434
|VIRIN:
|200718-N-YQ181-1037
|Resolution:
|3965x2832
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CVW-5 Flight Operations Aboard USS Ronald Reagan [Image 3 of 3], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
