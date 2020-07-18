CVW-5 Flight Operations Aboard USS Ronald Reagan

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, left, and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 prepare to launch during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VFA-27 and VFA-115 are attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

