SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 18, 2020) – An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, takes off during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2020 06:40
|Photo ID:
|6279433
|VIRIN:
|200718-N-YQ181-1019
|Resolution:
|2965x2118
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CVW-5 Flight Operations Aboard USS Ronald Reagan [Image 3 of 3], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS
