SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 18, 2020) – An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, takes off during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2020 Date Posted: 07.19.2020 06:40 Photo ID: 6279433 VIRIN: 200718-N-YQ181-1019 Resolution: 2965x2118 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CVW-5 Flight Operations Aboard USS Ronald Reagan [Image 3 of 3], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.