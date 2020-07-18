Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVW-5 Flight Operations Aboard USS Ronald Reagan [Image 2 of 6]

    CVW-5 Flight Operations Aboard USS Ronald Reagan

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, prepares for takeoff during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.19.2020 06:20
    Photo ID: 6279428
    VIRIN: 200718-N-KP021-0030
    Resolution: 2841x1598
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    CVW 5
    MH-60S
    F/A18
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CTF 70
    CSG 5
    Indo-Pacific

