CVW-5 Flight Operations Aboard USS Ronald Reagan

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, launches during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

