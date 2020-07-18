SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, prepares for takeoff during flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). HSM-77 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2020 06:20
|Photo ID:
|6279429
|VIRIN:
|200718-N-KP021-0037
|Resolution:
|3200x1800
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CVW-5 Flight Operations Aboard USS Ronald Reagan [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT