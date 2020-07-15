A recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, recovers after an exercise during the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 15, 2020. The course exposed to recruits to the physical damands they could be faced with during a combat situation.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6276526
|VIRIN:
|200715-M-TT434-0025
|Resolution:
|5004x3325
|Size:
|9.47 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Golf Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
