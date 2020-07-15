Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 4 of 6]

    Golf Company Combat Conditioning Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Garcia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice a leg sweep during the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 15, 2020. The course exposed to recruits to the physical damands they could be faced with during a combat situation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 19:05
    Photo ID: 6276524
    VIRIN: 200715-M-TT434-0023
    Resolution: 4497x2998
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

