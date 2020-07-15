A recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, crawls during the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 15, 2020. The course exposed to recruits to the physical damands they could be faced with during a combat situation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 19:05 Photo ID: 6276525 VIRIN: 200715-M-TT434-0051 Resolution: 4074x2714 Size: 6.05 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.