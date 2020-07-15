Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOSFS Defenders keep Hurlburt Field secure [Image 3 of 4]

    1st SOSFS Defenders keep Hurlburt Field secure

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hailey Ziegler 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keyjana Lewis, left, an installation entry controller with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison Carson, right, installation entry controller with the 1st SOSFS, stand at the main gate at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 15, 2020. The 1st SOSFS deploys around the globe to defend Air Force Special Operations Command resources and troops in support of 1st Special Operations Wing and United States Special Operations Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hailey M. Ziegler)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 14:38
    Photo ID: 6276019
    VIRIN: 200715-F-FJ003-1034
    Resolution: 6716x4673
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SOSFS Defenders keep Hurlburt Field secure [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hailey Ziegler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    1SOW
    Hurlburt
    AFSOC
    Security Forces
    1st SOSFS
    Hailey Ziegler

