1st SOSFS Defenders keep Hurlburt Field secure

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keyjana Lewis, left, an installation entry controller with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison Carson, right, installation entry controller with the 1st SOSFS, stand at the main gate at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 15, 2020. The 1st SOSFS deploys around the globe to defend Air Force Special Operations Command resources and troops in support of 1st Special Operations Wing and United States Special Operations Command missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hailey M. Ziegler)

