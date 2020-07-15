1st SOSFS Defenders keep Hurlburt Field secure

Department of the Air Force Police Officer Shannon Daniels, an installation entry controller with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, stands at the main gate at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 15, 2020. The 1st SOSFS provides physical security, entry control, armed response, police services to Hurlburt Field, and operate one of the busiest small arms ranges in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hailey M. Ziegler)

