    1st SOSFS Defenders keep Hurlburt Field secure [Image 4 of 4]

    1st SOSFS Defenders keep Hurlburt Field secure

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hailey Ziegler 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison Carson, an installation entry controller with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, looks to an incoming vehicle as it approaches the main gate at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 15, 2020. The 1st SOSFS operates one of the busiest small arms ranges in the Air Force, providing combat arms training and maintenance to Hurlburt Field, Eglin Air Force Base, and Duke Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hailey M. Ziegler)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 14:38
    Photo ID: 6276020
    VIRIN: 200715-F-FJ003-1040
    Resolution: 7280x4849
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SOSFS Defenders keep Hurlburt Field secure [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Hailey Ziegler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

