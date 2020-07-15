1st SOSFS Defenders keep Hurlburt Field secure

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison Carson, an installation entry controller with the 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, looks to an incoming vehicle as it approaches the main gate at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 15, 2020. The 1st SOSFS operates one of the busiest small arms ranges in the Air Force, providing combat arms training and maintenance to Hurlburt Field, Eglin Air Force Base, and Duke Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hailey M. Ziegler)

