The Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller sits moored during the commissioning ceremony at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas, July 15, 2020. The crew of the Harold Miller will have a patrol area encompassing 900 miles of coastline for the Coast Guard’s Eighth District, from Carrabelle, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas.
|07.15.2020
|07.15.2020 13:06
|6275877
|200715-G-VE919-1005
|5184x3456
|9.28 MB
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|9
|0
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cuter Harold Miller commissioning [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Paige Hause
