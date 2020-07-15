Coast Guard Harold Miller commissioning

Rear Adm. John Nadeau, Eighth Coast Guard District commander, gives a speech during the commissioning ceremony for the Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas, July 15, 2020. The crew of the Harold Miller will have a patrol area encompassing 900 miles of coastline for the Coast Guard’s Eighth District, from Carrabelle, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)

