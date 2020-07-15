Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller commissioning

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller man the ship and bring her to life during the commissioning ceremony at Sector Field Office Galveston, Texas, July 15, 2020. The crew of the Harold Miller will have a patrol area encompassing 900 miles of coastline for the Coast Guard’s Eighth District, from Carrabelle, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paige Hause)

Date Taken: 07.15.2020
Location: GALVESTON, TX, US
by PO3 Paige Hause