    Progression of a troop project at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 10]

    Progression of a troop project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A storage building built by Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 327th Engineer Company of Onalaska, Wis., as a troop project near Range 2 is shown June 18, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The building was finished over the course of several years of work by engineer Soldiers. Completing troop projects at the installation is very important, according to Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works. The projects help troops get the training they need, and the post benefits from the work they do, such as improving Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Progression of a troop project at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Directorate of Public Works
    troop projects
    installation improvement

