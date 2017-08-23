Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Progression of a troop project at Fort McCoy

    Progression of a troop project at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A pole building that was worked on as part of a troop project is shown Aug. 23, 2017, near Range 2 on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at Fort McCoy each year and are coordinated by the Directorate of Public Works at the installation. More troop projects are planned at the installation for 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2017
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 10:27
    VIRIN: 170823-A-OK556-6694
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Progression of a troop project at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photo Essay: Progression of a troop project at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    training
    Fort McCoy
    troop projects

